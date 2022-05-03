Bowling Green – Victor Billhartz, Jr. passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at his residence. He was the son of the late Victor & Loretta “Schoendienst” Billhartz. Vic was born on March 10, 1944 in Breese, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Loretta Billhartz; parents-in-law, Edward and Regina Richter; brother Arnold “Roscoe” Billhartz, brothers in law Bob Foppe, Mike Bair, Tom Oyen, Paul Richter, Frank Richter, Joe Richter, Kenny Revermann, Henry Detmer, Bill Holtgrave, sisters in law Nancy Billhartz, Jean “Richter” Bujnak, and godson Kevin Billhartz. Vic is survived by his wife of 53 years Marti Billhartz, his children; Nikki (Mike) Koger, Eric (Janie) Billhartz, Carrie (David) Hagan, grandchildren: Jacob (Lizzie) Billhartz, Colton (Logan) Billhartz, Tyler Koger, Colleen (Jacob) Bohannon, Shelby Faubion, Jade Hagan, Benjamin Hagan, great-grandchildren; Delilah Billhartz, Everleigh Billhartz, Baby Girl Billhartz expected in August, his Siblings; Elaine Foppe, Alice (Mel) Toennies, Loretta Bair, Ginny Oyen, Teresa Billhartz, siblings in law; Martha Richter, Marilyn Thole, Beatrice Richter, Mary Revermann, Pat Detmer, Charlie Richter, Jim (Mary Jane) Richter, Ben (Doris) Richter, Joanie Richter, Judy (Mark) Richter, Mike (Sue) Richter and countless nieces and nephews. Vic was a Vietnam Veteran, member of Breese American Legion, retired from General Motors Corvette Plant (33 years), member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree Knights and a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Thursday at the church. Prayer services will be 7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Vincent DePaul food pantry at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
