Bowling Green - Viola Fee Napier, 92 of Bowling Green Ky. died December 26, 2020 at 10 pm at Bowling Green Medical Center. The Bowling Green native is survived by her daughters, Sharon Owens of Plano and Patricia Moulder of Dayton, Ohio and eight grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Calloway, two daughters and three sons.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell) with arrangements. You may view the obituary online and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com