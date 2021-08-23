Franklin, KY – Mrs. Viola Drake, age 90, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 at 10:35 PM at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside memorial service will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY. Viola was born March 5, 1931 in Simpson Co., KY to the late Carl Reuben Morgan and the late Grace Farley Morgan. She was the wife of the late Ernest Drake and was preceded in death by her son Phil A. Drake, DMD. She is survived by a granddaughter, Lauren Moe (Geoffrey) of Bowling Green, KY, a great granddaughter, Sophie Grace Moe, daughter-in-law, Janet Drake (Michael Cronin) of Russellville, KY, several nieces and nephews. Viola was a member of the Franklin Church of Christ. She was a retired bookkeeper for 40 plus years for Drake and Son Plumbing and Heating. Viola enjoyed gardening, reading and spoiling her great granddaughter, Sophie. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin Church of Christ 700 South Main St., Franklin, KY 42134 or to the charity of one’s choice. Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.