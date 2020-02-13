Elizabethtown - Violet Jean Kennady, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Tender Touch Senior Living.
She was born May 1, 1931, a graduate of Western Kentucky University ('51) who went on to become a entrepreneur in both Bowing Green and Elizabethtown, all while teaching at schools around Kentucky and Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Hite Q Kennady; daughter, Diana Sue Geary; sister, Frances Elizabeth Shofner; and parents, Earl Terry Amos and Thelma Lennette Depp Amos. She is survived by her grandson, Sam (Jill) Kennady of Greenville, SC; and two great grandsons, Cole Q Kennady and Dean Wade Kennady.
The funeral is at 12 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial will follow in Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
