Bowling Green – Virgie Atchley Grimes, 92, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Franklin and Nellie Keller Atchley. She was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Grimes; one brother, Horace Atchley; and two sisters, Louise Pennington and Anna Myrle Wilson. Virgie was a retired employee of Union Underwear, Co-owner of a quilt shop known as “The Quilting Lady.” She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church, a longtime Sunday School teacher, president of Prime Timers Senior group at the church, a Kentucky Colonial and loved to volunteer at Hope House.
Leaving to cherish her memory is her three daughters, Janice Kelly (Arnie), Anita Simpson (Bunkie) and Shelia Ricks (Michael); one son, Harold Grimes (Sue Brown); eight grandchildren; four step grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; one sister, Clara Ruth Reiter and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Eastwood Baptist Church with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and on Saturday from 10 a.m. til the time of service at the church
