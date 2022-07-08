Glasgow - Virgil Anthony Albaugh Jr., age 72, went home to be with the Lord on July 5th, 2022 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Virgil was born on February 27th, 1950 in Canton, Ohio, to parents Virgil Anthony Albaugh Sr. and Dorothy (Louttit) Albaugh. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Akron University (BS Electrical Engineering), and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (MS Electrical Engineering).
In 1976, he moved to Round Rock, TX and joined IBM where he worked for more than 30 years. He retired with his wife, Elaine, in Glasgow, Kentucky where he lived for 17 years.
Virgil was a great family man and loving father. He was deeply involved in his church and in his community. He hosted "Get Up and Go" at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was active in the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed his home and wildlife on the lake, playing piano and guitar, his many valued friendships, and fishing trips with his boys. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind and generous person who enriched their lives.
Virgil is preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Dorothy Albaugh. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Tilton-Albaugh, of Glasgow, KY; his son Aaron Albaugh and wife Kristi of Cypress, TX; his son Nathan Albaugh and wife Allison of Round Rock, TX; his step-son Thomas Hayes and wife Johanna of The Woodlands, TX; his sisters Ramona Kennedy of Massillon, OH and Sharon Papcun of Mansfield, OH; and four grandchildren, Aidan, Rylan, Ella, and Grayson.
Visitation will be Monday, July 11, 5pm-7pm at Holy Spirit Catholic Church followed by a prayer service. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 12th at 11am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Luncheon to follow at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4754 Small House Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
