Bowling Green, KY - Virginia Ann Pace Gieske, 76, died Sunday, January 26 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green with family at her side. Virginia (Ginny) was born in Hopkinsville, KY on April 23, 1943 to the late Ruby Allen and Omer E. Pace Sr. Ginny graduated as salutatorian of Christian County High School in 1961. She earned her B.A. from Murray State University and M.A. in English from Vanderbilt University. She taught at schools in Hopkinsville and Owensboro, KY from 1968-73. As a young idealist, Ginny joined VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) in 1967. She found her greatest fulfillment as a volunteer with the Christian Appalachian Project in Berea, KY, serving summers from 1969-72 and a full year from 1973-74. In Berea, she was teaching a fellow female volunteer to crochet when Bernard Gieske approached and asked that she teach him as well. They married in January 1975 and moved to Bowling Green in 1984. After her two children, Katie and Joseph, were born, Ginny decided to work full-time as a stay-at-home mother. A talented sewer, she made most of her young children's clothes, continuing to make dresses for her teenage daughter. She encouraged her children's academic achievements. Family time in the summer included swimming, tennis, riding bikes, and walking around the neighborhood. Once the kids were older, she taught English at Western Kentucky University and worked at the Bowling Green Public Library. Ginny continued her activism, writing letters for Amnesty International campaigns. She taught her children to become engaged citizens and to practice compassion. After raising kids, Ginny dove into genealogical research with her characteristic penchant for detail, putting together several volumes of family history. She made dear lifelong friends at Vanderbilt University and as a volunteer in Berea; she kept in touch through letters, visits, and email. Every summer, Ginny, Bernard, and their children went back to Berea to visit close friends. Ginny once wrote, "If I were to write my own epitaph, I would want to be remembered as a seeker of justice." She wished and worked for women's equality, economic and social justice, and compassion in this world. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bernard; daughter, Katie Gieske (Brian Dietel) of Lewiston, ID; son, Joseph Gieske (Nikole Wolfe) of Lexington, KY; two grandchildren, Grant Nicholas and Natalie Pace Gieske; and brother, Omer E. Pace Jr. of Bowling Green, KY. It was Virginia's wish to be cremated. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
