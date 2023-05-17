BOWLING GREEN – Virginia Ann Satterfield Johnson, 58, of Bowling Green, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Betty Gardner Satterfield and Dixie Satterfield (Carolyn), who survives. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her brother, Boyd “Bo” Gardner Satterfield. Ms. Johnson was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and was fondly known as “Baby Ann” and the Tambourine Diva.