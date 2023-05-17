BOWLING GREEN – Virginia Ann Satterfield Johnson, 58, of Bowling Green, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Betty Gardner Satterfield and Dixie Satterfield (Carolyn), who survives. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her brother, Boyd “Bo” Gardner Satterfield. Ms. Johnson was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and was fondly known as “Baby Ann” and the Tambourine Diva.
She was the greatest mother to Abigail and Bo. In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughter, Abigail Lynn Johnson; her child, Colette (Bo) Satterfield; and her sister, Whitney Satterfield Ransdell (George); her beloved fur baby, Mellie and many chosen family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 and on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hope Harbor, and the BGWC Humane Society.
