Bowling Green - Virginia Belle (Black) Page was born December 19, 1934 at Kansas City, Missouri to John S. Black and Nelle Scott Black. She was a graduate of Christian College for Women in Colombia, Missouri and received her Bachelor of Science and Masters of Education at Western KY University. She graduated from Slater, Mo. High School in 1953 and was very active 4-H work with a Beef Cattle Showing Project. She was an accomplished Horse Woman and won many awards while on the Christian College Riding Team in the Gaited Classes. She was a long time member of the Smallhouse Road Christian Church. Mrs. Page taught school for 26 years at Smiths Grove Elementary School before retiring in 1999. She married her husband, Howard J. Page in 1955 and was blessed with three children. She is preceded in death by two sons, Garth Alexander Page and Gregory Scott Page and survived by her husband, Howard J. Page; a daughter, Renee L. Page of Hendersonville, TN; a brother, John Black of Slater, Mo; six grandchildren, Levi S. Page, Lucas A. Page, Shelby A. Yazzie, Caleb G. Long, Haley A. Page, and Ezekial S. Page and she is also survived by five great-granddaughters. Mrs. Page's memorial service will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A private inurnment will take place in Fairview Cemetery #1. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
