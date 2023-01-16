Virginia Carol Baker

Virginia Carol Jenkins Baker, age 84, passed away Sunday January 15, 2023 at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. The Macon County TN native was the daughter of the late Estes C. Jenkins and Mary Kate Moore Jenkins and wife of the late Kenneth A. Baker. She was predeceased by four brothers Donald C. Jenkins, Charles Eugene Jenkins, Walter Cecil Jenkins and Lewis Ray Jenkins and one son, Kenneth Dale Baker. Ms. Baker was a member of the Three Springs Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Drake Chapter 508. She is survived by one grandson, Joshua D. Baker (Ashley) two great grandchildren, Haley and Zack, one sister, Linda Kay Jenkins Litchford, daughter in law, Karen Baker and several nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be Wednesday January 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM at the Plano Baptist Church Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.