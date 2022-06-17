Pleasanton - Virginia Preston Cook passed away on June 2, 2022 in Pleasanton, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, John M. and Pearl Page Preston; husband, Thomas B. Cook Jr.; daughter, Shelley Cook of Pleasanton; brothers, Robert L. Preston of Hendersonville, TN, John W. Preston (Laura), Frank Preston, and Lawrence Preston; sister, Dorothy Renick (Estell) all of Bowling Green, KY; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Cook of Bowling Green. She is survived by her son, Thomas B. Cook, III (Kathy) of Hilton Head, SC; granddaughter, Hilary H. Cook (Grant Smith) and great grandchildren Lucia and Amira of Washington DC; and grandson, Jeffrey H. Cook of Austin, TX. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Wilson W. Cook of Bowling Green, KY; sister-in-law, Bea Preston of Hendersonville, TN; and nieces and nephews, Steve Preston, Greg Preston, Lisa Preston, Sarah Ellen Bronson, Sharon Hudson, Alice Logsdon, Elaine Price, Caroline Sims, and Gordon Smith.
Virginia was born July 1925 in Bowling Green, KY. As a child her passion was roller skating which took her all around town, or at least in the vicinity of Western Kentucky State Teachers College (now WKU). She graduated from Bowling Green High School and attended Bowling Green Business College. Marrying the love of her life, Tom, she moved to Nashville where she was the Physics Department secretary while Tom was in graduate school at Vanderbilt. Schooling complete they moved to Albuquerque to raise their family. Over the years she became an accomplished hostess and cook, frequently serving elegant dinners on the spur of the moment for visitors to Sandia Labs where Tom was an executive for many years.
She was a kind and caring person, quick to flash a brilliant smile and always interested in the well-being of whomever she was talking to. Over the years she was active in the Montgomery Avenue Church of Christ, and the Albuquerque Symphony Women's Association. Moving to California in 1968, she participated in a variety of local organizations and collected a long list of dear friends. Together she and Tom traveled the world and came to love Maui where they watched the sunset every evening from the lanai of their ocean front studio. Between the two of them, they must have taken a thousand pictures of the same three palm trees in all manner of sunset luminance.
Private burial services will be in Bowling Green, KY.
