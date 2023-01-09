Bowling Green – Virginia Denham Houchens, age 86, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Virginia was born Wednesday, April 8, 1936 in Cloverport, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Denham and Effie (Turner) Denham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Suel Houchens; her daughter, Rosetta Lynn Daniel; her brothers, Charles Denham, Red Denham, and Turner Denham; and her sister, Charlotte Ann Burchett. She retired from Houchens Industries as a Grocery Buyer. She was a faithful member of Forest Park Baptist Church, and served on the Board of the Boys and Girls Club. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her survivors include her children, Suanne Houchens and Harold Creig Moore (Pam); her sisters, Mary Bernice Newby and Carolyn Sue Wilhite (John); her step-children, Steve Houchens and Debbie Williams; four beloved grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. Mrs. Houchens’ funeral service will be conducted Friday, January 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery beside her late husband. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12 and resume Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
