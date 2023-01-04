Bowling Green - Virginia Earline Neighbors Brumit, 95, of Bowling Green, KY went home to be with the Lord and her husband on Monday, January 2nd, 2023. Born in Riverside, KY she was the daughter of the late Veacheal and Levia Martin Neighbors. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlie Brumit; brothers, Lester Neighbors and Layton Neighbors; sisters, Sophie Raines and Dean Hartsock. Mrs. Brumit was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher for several years. She is survived by one daughter, Vickie Douglas (Roger); two sons, Malcom Brumit (Vonitta) and Mark Brumit (Makala, deceased); two grandchildren, Ben Douglas and Makenize Murphy; one great granddaughter, Carlee Murphy; one great grandson, Casen Murphy; one brother, Vester Neighbors (Elma); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mrs. Brumit will be conducted on Friday, January 6th, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. from Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 6th, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the charity of your choice.
