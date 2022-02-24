Bowling Green - Virginia Forrest Edwards Moran, 86 of Bowling Green passed away February 23, 2022, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Nathan and Wilma Forrest and was retired from South Central Bell after 32 years. Mrs. Moran was a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ and was previously active with the Forever Sisters.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Edwards and Frank Moran; her grandson, Benton Page and her stepson, Wesley Moran as well as her brothers, Billy Joe and Jerry Forrest and her son in law, Henry Page.
Mrs. Moran is survived by her daughter, Amy Edwards Page; her stepchildren, Larry (Donna) Moran and Sandra Moran; grandchildren: Victor Page, Ginny Marie Page, Wesley Neal Moran, Daniel Moran, Jon Moran and Thomas Moran and six great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her sister, Jane Morgan; her brothers, Jack and Charlie (Karen) Forrest; her sister-in-law, Shirley Doyle as well as several nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Vickie Voyles and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services for Virginia Moran will be held in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 3 pm with visitation for the public to be held from 12 pm until time of service. Private burial services will be held at Bowling Green Gardens.
The family has requested donations be made to Hospice of Southern Ky or the charity of your choice.
