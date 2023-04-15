FRANKLIN – Virginia “Ginny” Nichols, age 94 of Franklin, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Hopkins Nursing & Rehab Center in Woodburn.
Funeral services will be held Saturday April 15, 2023 at 1 pm at Crafton Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9 am Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Walter Raymond Hollars and Mary Elizabeth Russell Hollars. Ginny was a life long member of Bethel Grove Methodist Church where she was active in teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was retired from the Drackett Company.
She was preceded in death by her husband – Ed Nichols, daughter – Mary Lynn Lanier, step son – Bill Nichols and step daughter – Eddie Jean Buckner along with 5 siblings.
Survivors include two sisters – Edessa Howlett of Bowling Green and Hassie Hollars of Franklin and a brother – Miles Henry Hollars of Franklin; step grandchildren – Jim Buckner, Lisa Buckner and Joni Nichols. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
