BOWLING GREEN – Virginia K. VanCleve, 49, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late John Henry VanCleve and Ann Igleheart VanCleve.
She was a Commercial Lines Client Advisor for Houchens Insurance Group and a member of Smiths Grove Presbyterian Church.
Ginny was a loving sister, aunt, and friend. She was the youngest of three sisters. Family was a top priority for her. From a young age, she always looked up to her father, and tagged along with him whenever she could. She’s always been a Daddy’s girl. After the loss of her father, she went above and beyond to care for her mom. She always treated everyone’s kids like they were her own, including her nieces, nephews, and closest friends.
She was a Christian and grew up in the Presbyterian Church. Even though Ginny was a strong, independent woman, her caring nature has impacted her community and large circle of friends. She’s known for being a team player, encourager and going above and beyond whatever she’s asked to do. Outside of work, her two passions were traveling and music. She’s quite literally Eric Church’s #1 Fan. She’s an animal lover. At home, she has a horse, Charity, and has loved all her dogs, including Sonny, Pepper, Jack, and Snickers. As a testament to her loving and selfless nature, it was her final wish to save lives through organ donation.
Her survivors include two sisters: Annette Whittle (Mitch) and Beth Frogue (Bryan); four nieces, Jennifer Whittle, Chelsea Bowen (Ken), Madison Frogue and Emily Frogue; one nephew, Van Frogue; one great nephew, Colton Bowen; two uncles, Louie Igleheart (Anna Bell) and Tom VanCleve (Doris).
Funeral service for Ginny will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in Calhoun, KY on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Kentucky Organ Donor Association, 10160 Linn Station Rd., Louisville, KY 40223
