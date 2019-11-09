Bowling Green, KY - Virginia Kathleen Wiltshire, 90 of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died November 7, 2019 at Heart of the Ozarks Nursing Home. Virginia was the co-owner of Wiltshire Television and Radio. She was a hospital volunteer at Greenview Hospital for several years and an avid bowler. She loved her family and her dachshund Prince. She was a member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Allen Wiltshire, father: Elvis Valentine Simmons, her mother: Ruby Albert Simmons, Sister-in-law: Mickey Simmons and Sister-in-law, Deloris Simmons. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Kay Burch, husband Lavoy, son: David Allen Wiltshire, wife Melissa, granddaughter: Stephanie Kay Wimsatt, husband Jamey, grandson: Brock Wiltshire, wife Danielle, grandson: James William Henson, granddaughter: Candice Cruz, great granddaughter, Emma Grace Henson, Sister: Jo Spalding, husband Nathan, Brother: Earl Simmons, wife Jean, Brother: Paul Simmons, Brother: Jimmy Simmons and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation is Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Tuesday 8:00 am to 11:00 a.m. Funeral is Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial is to follow at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contribution to Alzheimer's Association.
