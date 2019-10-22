Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mrs. Virginia L. Cooke, age 82 of Bowling Green, Kentucky and a native of Robertson County, Tennessee. Entered into rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Warren County. Visitation–4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, October 25, 2019, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, 201 Center St, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services–12:00 Noon, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Icy Sink Missionary Baptist Church, 17041 Louisville Road, Smiths Grove, Kentucky 42171. Interment–Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, KY. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com