Franklin - Virginia Walters of Franklin, KY passed away peacefully with family at her side on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was 93 years old. Born to the late Lewis and Marie Douglas Bean, Virginia is also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Karl Walters; children Sherry Ford & Dale Walters; siblings Verneil Rush & Charles Bean.
She is survived by her daughter Janet Penner (Randy); grandchildren Cindy Burk (Paxx), Chad Ford (Laura), Laura Broyles (Aaron), Aaron Penner (Rebekah), Megan Boser (Justin), Clint Walters (Diana); great grandchildren Morgan and Meredith Burk; Kate, Shelby and Allie Ford; Landon and Jordan Broyles; Austin, Jackson, Karson and Savannah Penner; Josiah, Ayla and Adelynn Boser and Colt Griffin; brothers Bob and Doug Bean and many nieces and nephews.
Virginia was a homemaker and spent many years working on the farm alongside her husband Karl. She welcomed company in her home often and loved traveling to Cedar Key, FL with her family and extended family. Virginia enjoyed working in her flower garden and was a gifted painter. She painted many baptistery scenes in church buildings around her community. Virginia was a member of the 31W Church of Christ and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be Thurs. Feb. 17th from 5 - 8:00 p.m. and again on Fri. from 10 a.m. until the time of the Chapel service at 1 p.m. all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Franklin, KY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Virginia Walters to the Woodburn Cemetery, PO Box 161, Woodburn, KY 42170 or to Hospice House of Southern KY.
