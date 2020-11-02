Bowling Green - Virginia Ann Rickman (Lamb) went home to be with the Lord Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Murrel. Virginia was one of 11 children born to Leeper and Isabelle Lamb. Virginia is survived by her sons, Mark Rickman and Mitchell Rickman (Kimberly); granddaughters, Melissa Rickman and Natalie Rickman Barnes (Nate); six sisters, two brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Lyon County High School, Murray State University and held B.A. and M.A. degrees and worked in numerous capacities for Western Kentucky University. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her. Due to Covid 19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.