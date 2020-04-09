Bowling Green - Virginia Soyars Marcum Gray, 94, formerly of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green.
She was a native of Jefferson County and a former member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Marcum and Auldon Junior Gray and her son, James H. Marcum.
She is survived by a son, Steven (Sheila) Marcum of Bowling Green; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Marcum of Indianapolis; 6 granddaughters and 9 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown, KY.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
