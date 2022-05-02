Smiths Grove – Virginia Meeks Studle, 89 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Alvie and Ollie Belle Woods Meeks. She was the wife of the late George Studle and preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Virginia worked as a cafeteria worker for the Warren County Public School System. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Virginia enjoyed her travels and singings. She loved the word “GO” and she never met a stranger. Leaving to cherish her memory is her son, Alan Studle (Angela) and her daughter, Elaine Young (Brad); four grandchildren, Candice Butler (Corey), Spencer Young (Morgan), Brittany Hicks (Josh) and Christy Robertson (Todd); three great grandchildren, Kinsley and Hudson Butler and Finnley Hicks; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
