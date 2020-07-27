Scottsville - Virginia "Nym" Binnion Hobdy, age 105, died peacefully on July 26, 2020 at Cal Turner Specialty Care and Rehab.
The Allen County native was the wife of the late Arthur Rivers Hobdy Jr., the daughter of the late Samuel Harston Binnion and Mary Elizabeth Sweatman Binnion and preceded in death by her son in law Earl Wilson. The oldest member of the Scottsville Baptist Church she was very active and independent, participating in Scottsville Women's Club, VFW Auxillary (Life-time member), Democratic Women's Club, Red Hat Club, and bridge clubs and working at a variety of businesses including owning and operating Hobdy's Florist until suffering a stroke in 2012. An avid reader she enjoyed family, knitting, sewing, cooking, parties, U.K. Basketball and Tiger Woods.
She is survived by her two daughters, Harriette Wilson of Orange City, FL and Nan Williams (David) of Scottsville, KY, two grandsons David Scott Williams (Lisa) and Tony Wilson (Amy), six great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter and sister in law Effie Buchanon.
Visitation will be Friday July 31, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Turner Chapel at Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Funeral Services will be Friday July 31 at 2:00 PM at the Turner Chapel at Crescent Hill Cemetery with burial to follow in the cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Scottsville Baptist Church.
Please know that face mask will be required for this visitation and funeral.
