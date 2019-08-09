Bowling Green - Virginia Rose “Ginger” Collins Powers, 75, of Bowling Green, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Hospice House. The Bogalusa, LA native was the daughter of the late J.T. and Rosa Pearl Richardson Collins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. R. Glenn Powers and a brother-in-law, Alan Dean Powers.
Mrs. Powers was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and a retired RN at Greenview Hospital. She also worked as a sales associate at Castner Knott and was a former Tupperware manager.
Funeral services for Mrs. Powers will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 12 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Sunday, August 11 and on Monday, August 12 at 9:00 am until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Powers is survived by two sons, Alan Wade Powers (Laurel) of Newburgh, IN, and Scott Dewitt Powers (Lori) of Watkinsville, GA; a daughter, Lori Elizabeth Powers Richey of Bowling Green, KY; a brother, Robert Richardson Collins (Kathleen) of Spring, TX; a sister-in-law, Ann Mackey Powers of Utica, KY; nine grandchildren, Daniel Christian Powers (Kellie) of Newburgh, IN, Mitchell Alan Powers of Indianapolis, IN, Joshua Cole Powers, Emma Michelle Powers, Nathan Glenn Powers, Willow Rose Powers all of Watkinsville, GA, and Elizabeth Rose Richey, Michael Brian Richey, Samuel Blake Alexander Richey all of Bowling Green, KY; a nephew, Robert Richardson Collins, III (Michelle) of Dallas, TX; three nieces, Ashley Ferguson (Logan), Hadley Embry (Chad), and Allie Powers; two aunts, Wilda Ray of Bogalusa, LA and Rita Collins Crain (Bobby) of Huntsville, AL; and cousins Jeanne and John Kimble of Bogalusa, LA.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Dr. R. Glenn Powers Memorial Scholarship Fund housed in the College Heights Foundation at Western Kentucky University.