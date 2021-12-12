BOWLING GREEN - Sue Froedge, age 87, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born to the late John Read and Mary Elizabeth Wilson in Glasgow, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

With her love of children, Sue established and managed Nana Sue’s Childcare, from which she eventually retired.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Ferrell Froedge; daughter Dianna Williford (Lloyd) and son Doug Froedge. Five grandsons, eleven great-grandchildren, one great great grandson, and eleven brothers and sisters also survive.

Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in Bowling Green Gardens.