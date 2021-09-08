Woodburn - Vivian Faye Webb Lawrence, age 80, of Woodburn, KY, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Faye, born in Sergent, KY, on July 8, 1941, was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Edgar Webb; mother, Bonnie Shores Shepherd; and stepfather, Rev. David Shepherd. Faye is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Maxwell Briggs Lawrence; five sons, Dwayne Lawrence (Alexandra), Roy Lawrence (Sandy), Terry Lawrence, Kelly Lawrence (Trisha), and Billy Lawrence (Amy); 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren. Faye is additionally survived by her brothers, Rev. David Shepherd (Barbara) of Horse Cave and Allen Shepherd of Bowling Green, special sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Faye worked at Holley Carburetor for 38-years, raised five sons, and loved to help care for and spend time with her grandchildren and great children. Faye was a gifted quilter and enjoyed working in the garden, canning vegetables, cooking for her family, playing the piano, and singing gospel hymns. Faye demonstrated her Christian faith in her daily walk and was a beloved member of Woodburn Baptist Church. She was lovingly called "Nanny Faye" by many, and her home was always open, and there was always extra food and seats at the dinner table for unexpected guests. The funeral will be held at Woodburn Baptist Church, 600 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, on September 11, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be on September 10, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at JC Kirby, 832 Broadway Avenue, Bowling Green, KY, and from 10 until service time at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the following: her son's ministry in Honduras, http://www.be-ministries.org, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, or Woodburn Baptist Church.
