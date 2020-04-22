Bowling Green - W.E. "Ed" Napier, 85, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, April 21, of Alzheimers. Born in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Little Abbott Creek, Ed was the son of the late C.B. & Emma Owsley Napier. He is also preceded in death by his spouse Dorothy Lee Napier; son Thomas Oliver; sister Helena Redmon; brothers Lin, Charles & Carlos Napier.
Ed was a graduate of Ahrens Trade High School in Louisville. He was a proud Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division (All Americans) Ft. Bragg, North Carolina and later retired after 35 years as an Engineer at Detrex Chemical Corp. He was a beloved coach of youth sports in Warren County beginning in the late fifties with Youth Football, Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. He also began the first T-ball Angel League in Warren County in the early seventies, and finished his coaching days with the Darling League. He was honored to be part of a larger group of volunteers in Alvaton and then in Rich Pond who helped build and maintain county parks before our current park system existed. He volunteered in too many ways to mention but he was proud to have served as a member of the Warren County School Board, serving as Chair. He was an outspoken champion of Title IX in schools to help provide equal athletic opportunities.
Survivors include his son Don Oliver of Florida, Karen Napier and Anita Napier (Thomas) of Bowling Green; and brothers Canton Napier of Alabama and Rex Phillips of Indiana; grandchildren Sarah Oliver of Morgantown, Jesse Edward Oliver of Washington, Jeremiah Oliver of Michigan and Matthew Oliver of North Carolina; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A public memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
