Scottsville - W. L. "Dub or Doug" McClure, 84, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Louisville, KY native was a former barber and farmer, retired rural mail carrier for the Scottsville Post Office, a U. S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict, member of Graham Lodge #208 F & A M and Kosair Shrine Club and member and trustee of Grace Free Will Baptist Church. His passion was farming, fishing, golfing, spending time with his grandchildren and hosting the annual hog killing at the McClure farm.
He was a son of the late William Letcher McClure, Sr. and Dorothy Louise Watkins McClure and husband of the late Nell Jean Anderson McClure. He is survived by 2 sons: Billy Lee, Scottsville, KY and Michael McClure and wife, Rachael, Bowling Green, KY; 1 brother: Harold F. McClure, Louisville, KY; 2 grandchildren: Maddie McClure and William Cruz McClure, both of Bowling Green, KY.
He was preceded in death by a brother: James Thomas McClure.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Johnson and Bro. Robbie Williams officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and after 7:00 a.m. Friday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. Graham Lodge #208 F & AM will hold masonic rites at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Goad Funeral Home. All master masons wishing to participate should be at the lodge at 6:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Allen County Cattlemen's Association or Grace Freewill Baptist Church. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. The family would like to express their appreciation to Arcadia Senior Living for the wonderful care given to their dad and grandfather. www.goadfh.com