Bowling Green - Wallace C. DeVasher 90, of Bowling Green died Tuesday at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 AM until time for the service.
