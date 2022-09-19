Woodburn – Walter Cecil Jenkins, 81 of Woodburn, KY died September 17, 2022 in Woodburn at the Hopkins Center.
He was born in Red Boiling Springs, TN on May 28, 1941. He was one of 6 children born of the late E.C. and Mary Kate Jenkins. He grew up in Warren County and settled in the Woodburn Community most of his adult life. He was a master welder, farmer and eventually started his own contracting business in residential and commercial building for over 30 years. He was a member of Woodburn Baptist Church. Cecil is preceded in his death by his brothers Donald Jenkins, Eugene Jenkins and Lewis Jenkins Sr.. He is survived by his wife Sharon Kay Jenkins of 61 years, two sisters, Carol Baker of Bowling Green, KY, Linda Leitchford (Buddy) of Paducah, KY, his son Chip Jenkins(Tracy) of Bowling Green, KY, grandchildren Jessica Carpenter, Spencer Jenkins (Elle) and two great grandchildren Lola and Oliver.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 on Thursday September 22, 2022 at Woodburn Cemetery on 11887 Nashville Rd, Woodburn KY. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Woodburn Baptist Church Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.