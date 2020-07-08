Bowling Green, KY - Walter Ryan Grabruck passed away surrounded by his family June 28, 2020. Ryan was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on June 10, 1948 to Walter Hugh and Hazel Van Bever Grabruck.
The youngest of three children, Ryan attended Westport High School in Louisville and pursued his lifelong love of basketball. He attended Western Kentucky University and was the student manager of the WKU Hilltoppers Basketball team. A treasured memory for Ryan was WKU beating UK to advance to the NCAA final four in 1971. He graduated from WKU with a B.S. in Physical Education and went on to pursue a Master's Degree in Psychology. Ryan worked in the building industry and spent over 30 years as a salesman for USG winning the President's Club award several times.
Ryan delighted in and was proud of his son Jeff and his sports career. Jeff loved basketball as much as he did. He coached Jeff in the elementary years and continued his support through high school sports, never missing a game. That support continued as he chauffeured his grandsons to practices and games, cheering from the sidelines. Ryan also encouraged his stepchildren, Jackie and Ross, in their athletic endeavors attending many games.
Ryan leaves behind his wife Chris of 15 years, his son Jeff - wife Tonya, stepchildren Ross Kuykendall and Jaclyn Kuykendall - husband Pepe. He is survived by five grandchildren: Logan, Luke, Carter, Marlowe, and Ophelia. He also leaves a sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Ronnie Clark of Franklin, Ky and a number of nieces and nephews. Also mourning his loss are Jeff's mom, Pam, and her husband, Alan Campbell, and numerous, loving friends. Ryan will be missed for his quick wit, love of animals and his desire to help friends. He loved all sports, doing puzzles, playing games with his grandkids, beach vacations with Chris, and walking the family dog, Chomp.
