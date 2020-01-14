Oakland - Walter Wayne Hardin, 62 of Oakland died January 13, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. He was born in Louisville, Ky and was the son of the late Walter Hardin Jr and Bonnie Murphy. Wayne was a self taught mason for over 40 years and volunteered his services to help veterans with building projects. He loved all animals and especially loved living in Kentucky surrounded by his Aunt Dugan, his Uncle Elvis and his cousins.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Susan; his sister, Tracy (John) Steffey and two stepdaughters: Emily (Jackie) Adams and Jennifer (Chris) Odell. Other survivors include 8 grandchildren: Cody, Karma, Justin, Kerri, Tiffany, Gus, Jaden and Kori; his former stepmother, Follis Jewell; several cousins including a special cousin, Eddie Jordan; two sister in laws, Mary Jo (Randy) Anderson and Peggy Beckham and a brother in law, Roger (Connie) Beckham. Wayne leaves behind his special fur babies: Buttermilk, Kitty Cat Girl and Lucy.
Funeral services for Wayne Hardin will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2 pm with visitation from 9 am Thursday morning until time of services. The family has chosen cremation after the funeral.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary or offer condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.
