Bowling Green - Wanda Faye Bratcher Bratton, 62, of Bowling Green went home to be with Jesus and her loving husband Tommy, surrounded by her family, on November 10, 2020.
The Warren County native was born August 30, 1958 to the late Earnest Earl Bratcher and Margie Nora Norris York. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, and best friend of 42 years, Tommy Darrell Bratton who passed away October 9, 2020; and siblings, Betty Lois, Jessie (Elenor), Roger, Ruby (Tom), Walter, BoBo (Wanda), Richard, and Larry. She worked at Scott Tobacco Company for 18 years as a twistmaker. Wanda loved to garden and tend to her flowers and care for her fur babies. She was adored as a loving mother and treasured her favorite role as Granny to her two granddaughters.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Shartzer (Michael); son, Ernest 'Ernie' Bratton; granddaughters, Madison and Skyler Shartzer; siblings, Bobby York (Debbie), Betty York, and Rosie Allen; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Highland Baptist Church Cemetery. Her nephew Russell Mills will officiate. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or scholarship funds for her granddaughters. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.