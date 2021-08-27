Benton, Arkansas - Wanda "Gayle" Willis was born September 16, 1946 in Hopkinsville, KY and passed August 26, 2021 in Little Rock, AR. Visitation:10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, August 30 with memorial following at 11:00 AM, First Baptist Church, Benton, Arkansas. Services by Smith-Benton Funeral Home. www.SmithFamilyCares.com.