BOWLING GREEN - Wanda Glyn Dowell, 93, of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Signature Healthcare. The Drake, KY native was a daughter of the late Claude Webb and Mabel M. Duncan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Arthur Dowell. Mrs. Dowell was an active member of Forest Park Baptist Church.
She was an avid quilter and loved to garden. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, May 12 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, May 12 at the funeral home.
She is survived by a son, Michael Dowell (Cheryl); two sisters, Brenda McKinney and Cyleta Boyle; a grandson, Ryan Dowell; and two nieces and two nephews.
