Wanda Sue Walden Head age 72 of Morgantown, passed away Friday, February 26 at 1:12 pm at her residence. Sue was born in Warren County to the late James David and Mary Wheeler Walden. Sue retired from Lord Corp as a Spray Room Operator, longtime care giver, and was a member of White Stone Quarry Baptist Church. Sue loved the Lord and Church. Loved her family, her flowers, being a homemaker, candles, and yard sales (everyone that knew her, knew her passion for this).
Sue is survived by her daughter, Cindy Thompson and her husband, Kevin Garrett of Cunningham, KY. Her son, Jeremy Head and his fiancee Cindy Klein of Morgantown, KY. Brothers, Tommy Walden (Paula) of Smiths Grove, KY and Rev. Jimmy Walden (Carol) of Lexington, KY. Granddaughters, Hailee Head of Bowling Green, KY and Callee Devault of Rolla, Missouri. Two nieces and two nephews, also several great nieces and great nephews.
Sue chose cremation. An outdoor celebration of life is being planned for April 24th. All friends and family are invited. Details to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.