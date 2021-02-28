Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Green County in central Kentucky... Hart County in central Kentucky... Southern Larue County in central Kentucky... Marion County in central Kentucky... Taylor County in central Kentucky... Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky... Edmonson County in south central Kentucky... Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky... Northeastern Warren County in south central Kentucky... * Until 845 PM CST /945 PM EST/. * At 246 PM CST /346 PM EST/, emergency management reported extensive ponding from heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Glasgow, Campbellsville, Lebanon, Hodgenville, Greensburg, Munfordville, Brownsville, Three Springs, Monroe and Horse Cave. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely and have them relay your report to the National Weather Service in Louisville. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS