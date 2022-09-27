Bowling Green - Wanda Hunt, age 91, died peacefully surrounded by the angels of St. Anthony's Hospice and Bob, her husband of 70 years, holding her hand.
Wanda was a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green. She served as Deacon, sang in the church choir, and acted as interim music director for a short time. She led the children's choir and bell choir and rang with and directed the Rainbow Ringers handbells for many years. Wanda acted in many musicals and plays and worked behind the scenes as well. She helped create a chapter of the League of Women Voters in Harrisonburg, VA, where they lived before moving to Bowling Green. She taught private piano lessons at home, and was very proud to earn her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in music from WKU. She used these degrees to teach music at Butler County Elementary School. Wanda served on several mission programs through her church, was a member of the Presbyterian PEO, volunteered at Hospice, served as CASA volunteer, worked with Bob part time at Rogers Lumber Company, and enjoyed her free time playing bridge and tennis. She loved traveling. She and Bob made a few trips to Europe and took many cruises which gave her the opportunity to dance, dance, dance! She never met a stranger and was always ready to pitch in when needed.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert, her son Jeffrey Hunt (Priscilla) of Glendale, AZ; her daughter Robin Sumner (Kenneth) of Henderson, KY; 2 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is asking that any memorial gifts be made in the form of contribution to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, 42420. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
