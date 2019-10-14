Bowling Green - Wanda Jean Haynes, 64, of Bowling Green died on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
The Warren County native was born on September 14, 1955 to the late Marcell and Norma Jean Long. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Long.
Mrs. Haynes was a cosmetologist and a graduate of PJ's College of Cosmetology. She is survived by her husband, Estel Haynes; two daughters, Sarah Haynes and Farrah Haley (Michael); a sister, Sandy Gilmer; four grandsons, Jayden, Jaxon, Hunter, and JD; and her dog, Snowball.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1 PM at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM, and again on Wednesday from 11 AM until service time at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.