Bowling Green – Wanda Jean Dean Wiley age 84 of Bowling Green, passed away Saturday at 9:03 am at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Wanda was born in Glasgow to the late Edd Norris and Christine Elmore Dean and was the widow of the William Roy Wiley. She is also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Christina Eakles. Wanda, was a retired Seamstress from Fruit of the Loom and Houchens Store at Westgate. She was a longtime Member of the Glen Lily Road Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Gail Perkins and K.B. Bozeman and Jackie Wiley Gliddon and her husband Scott all of Bowling Green. 9 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Pat Simmons, and Lisa Ray for all the years of their tender and Loving care for their Momma. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday and after 11:00 am Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral will be at 1:00 pm Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus Health in Memory of Wanda Jean Wiley. Momma always did things in her own way, so she went out in a whirl wind. Wanda loved her family and her grandchildren and K.B.. She was a true friend to all and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.