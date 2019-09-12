Bowling Green - Wanda Joyce Cooke, age 82, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Maple Cottage Assisted Living in Hendersonville, Tennessee. She was born June 27, 1937 in Cynthiana, Kentucky to the late Jack and Vera (Maffet) Judy. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Cooke. Wanda was a life long elementary school teacher who loved children. She was classified with her Rank 1 and taught in Warren County School Systems for 27 years. Wanda was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church, she loved singing in the choir, and also had a passion for playing Bridge. She is survived by a daughter Robin Crutcher (Greg); two sons, Lawrence Lamb Shadd, III and Taylor Edmund Shadd (Gihe); and five grandchildren Bryce, Bailee, Connor, Jackson, and Sophia. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
