Smiths Grove – Wanda Kirby Cross, 90 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at NHC Glasgow. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Hazel Cowles Vincent, wife of the late Richard Kirby and E.O. Cross and is preceded in death by her son Richard Kirby II and her sister -in- law, Jean Vincent. She was a housewife and a member of Smiths Grove Methodist Church. Her survivors include her brother, Larry Vincent; nephew, Anthony Vincent (Pam); nieces, Shelia Morehead (Willie) and Allison Blair (Steven); several great nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday at Smiths Grove Cemetery. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Smiths Grove United Methodist Church, P O Box 244, Smiths Grove, Ky 42171