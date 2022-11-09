Bowling Green – Wanda Lee Key Parker, 82, of Bowling Green, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Kyrock, Edmonson County, Kentucky on November 15, 1939, to the late Raymond Lee Key and Margie Marie Sowders, and was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Parker, a daughter, Lawanda and one brother. Wanda married James Robert Parker on November 23, 1956, and in the 10th year of their marriage he surrendered to the Ministry. In order to prepare for the ministry, they sold everything they had except for basic needs and moved to Pineville, KY to attend Clear Creek Baptist College. Wanda worked to help her husband through college. After his graduation, they ministered throughout Kentucky and Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Wanda went to work in the school system and became the friendly lunchroom lady. Wanda was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She is survived by one daughter, LaDebra Parker Gambill and her husband, James; one son, John James Parker and his wife, Shanna; seven grandchildren, Ed (Emily) Goodman, Jonathan (Christina) Goodman, Jaxson Reynolds, Michael (Lauren) Mosher, Matt (Whitney) Mosher, Alex (Kelton) Allen and Brooke (Dylan) Parker; two great granddaughters and one great grandchild on the way; three sisters, Lola McCauley, Beverly Willouby (Woody) and Linda Young. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, November 14, 2022,from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Funeral Services are scheduled for 12:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy would take the form of contributions to the Southside Baptist Church, 557 Memphis Junction Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
