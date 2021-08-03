Bowling Green - Wanda Osborne, 84, of Bowling Green entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. Wanda was born March 11, 1937 in Allen Co., Ky. She was preceded in death by husband, Roger Osborne, parents Woodrow and Beulah Goad, and great-great grandson Crue Ashtin Gross.
A quiet, unsung hero, her most enduring contributions were being a faithful, loving wife to her husband of 62 years, Roger, and helping raise generations of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family and friends flocked faithfully to her and Roger's home each Sunday after church for lunch, fellowship and a game of horse.
A relentlessly hard worker, Wanda retired from the Eaton Cutler Hammer Corp. and would often reminisce on her years waitressing at College Street Inn. Osborne was a member of Hickory Hill Methodist in Scottsville, Kentucky.
Survivors include her children, daughter Sheila McDaniel and son, Rick Osborne and brother, Frank Goad. Six precious grandchildren Leslie Watkins (Devin), Chauncie Doyle (Hunter), Stevie Turner (Adam), Cassie Bankson (Brad), Elly Seaford and Sam Osborne. Twelve precious great-grandchildren Zach (Nicole), Ashton and Spencer Gross, Emmi Watkins, Rylee and Tucker Turner, Jack and Chance Doyle, Parker, Avery and Amelia Bankson and Rhett Reynolds.
Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Saturday, August 7, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Services will follow at 2:00 PM, with burial in Bowling Green Gardens.