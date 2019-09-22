BOWLING GREEN - Wanda Poteet Reece age 82 of Bowling Green, received her angel wings on Saturday, September 21, at 12:19 pm.
She was born in Indiana. Retired from Houchens many years ago, but continued to work as a merchandiser in grocery stores for several more years. A few of her favorite things were enjoying time with her family, being a member of Providence Knob Baptist Church, watching sports and especially UK Basketball. Back in the day she was a coach for girls slow pitch softball, First at Browning Ball Park and then for a traveling team. She really enjoyed her coaching days.
Wanda is once again reunited with her husband Joe and grandson Chase. She will be truly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. We know there is much rejoicing in Heaven now. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Providence Knob Baptist Church or Hospice of Southern Kentucky in her memory. A Graveside service will be at 10:00 am Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.