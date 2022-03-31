Scottsville - Wanda Robinson White passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 19, 2022, at NHC The Trace in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was the first born of the late Dessie Johnson Robinson and John Hall Robinson on January 23, 1929 in Allen County, Kentucky. Despite being a child of the Depression, she enjoyed a lovely childhood growing up in Scottsville, Ky, with her younger sister, the late Joann Baker.
She married young after a very brief courtship to a recently returned WWII solder, Lloyd Neal White. They raised three children, Stephen Neal, Linda Christina and Ellen Rea, before Lloyd Neal passed after 50 years of marriage in 1995. Wanda valiantly said goodbye to Linda in 2002 and Steve in 2005.
She worked hard at many jobs but most favored her time selling real estate with her sister, Joann.
She relocated to Nashville to live with Ellen and her family in 2000 and spent many wonderful years traveling with and being part of an extended family. She loved to read and to cook and enjoyed nothing better than to share her efforts from the kitchen with family, friends and co-workers. She also enjoyed watching movies with her grandsons.
She leaves behind many years of love and memories with daughter, Ellen, devoted son-in-law, Roland Gibbons; grandchildren, Jamie Edwards, Elijah Gibbons (Kimberly Macdonald), and McKinley Gibbons (Morgan Bonham) as well as many cousins, several nieces and nephews, 3 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.
Services will be in the Turner Chapel at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Scottsville, KY at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 with Bro. Kenneth W. Massey giving the eulogy and burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Springs Baptist Church, 1440 Three Springs Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104 in memory of Charter Member Wanda White.
