Bowling Green – Wanda Wix Hinton, 82, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, The Lafayette, TN native was a retired employee of Holley Carburetor, former owner and operator of Halfway Store and member of Mt. Union General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Elzora Wix and Mattie Cleatus Farley Wix and wife of the late Delbert Carline Hinton. She is survived by 2 daughters: Rhonda Blankenship (Terry), Adolphus, KY and Kim Hinton (Lee), Scottsville, KY; 2 brothers: William Wix (Betty) and Charles Wix (Leatrice), all of Scottsville, KY; 4 sisters: Judy Fullenwider (Don), Birmingham, AL; Ann Hurt Durrett, Sharon Paris (Ricky) and Karen Howard (Steve), all of Scottsville, KY; 2 grandchildren: Matt Blankenship (Christie) and Casey Farris (Brent); 3 great grandchildren: Katelynn Gray, Raelynn Farris and Kelsea Copass. She was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Margie Wix, Maxine Jones and Norma Jean Oliphant and a grandson: Chris “Heavy D” Farris. There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held a later day. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. www.goadfh.com
