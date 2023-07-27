MUNFORDVILLE – Wandel Dee Strange age 82 of Munfordville departed this life on Wednesday evening, July 19, 2023.
He grew up in an area of Edmonson County that at that time was called the Forks of Nolin and Green River. Wandel attended first through eighth grade at Lincoln Elementary in Edmonson County and on the first Tuesday after Labor Day in 1955, he enrolled in Cub Run High School in Hart County. He graduated from Cub Run and, in the summer of 1959, enrolled in Western Kentucky University. Wandel graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor’s degree.
Before graduating, he spent two years teaching physical education at Lincoln Elementary School. After graduating with a B.S., he served two years as principal while concurrently completing his Master’s degree. In 1965, he became principal of Cub Run High School and in 1967 he was awarded Rank I. In 1969, he left Cub Run to become superintendent of The Williamstown Independent School District in Williamstown, Kentucky. When hired he was the youngest Superintendent in the state of KY at 27 years old.
He returned to the Hart County School System in 1981 where he served as superintendent until his retirement in 1992. He was recognized with the Dupree Award which is given annually by the Kentucky School Board Association to the Superintendent of The Year.
Funeral services for Wandel Dee Strange will be 1:00pm, July 28th in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Stockholm Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am-8pm and after 8 AM Friday at the Sego Funeral Home. In memory of Wandel, the family request that memorial contributions be given to the Stockholm Baptist Church, these donations may be left at the funeral home.
