Bowling Green — Warren Humphrey Neff, 95, died October 29, 2022 in Bowling Green, Kentucky surrounded by family and valued caregivers.
He was the son of the late Chester M. Neff, and Luella Humphrey Neff.
Warren was born in Cleveland, OH. He served in the US Navy during atomic testing in the Pacific as part of Operation Crossroads. He received a degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University in 1950, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Rochester in 1969, as part of the Executive Development Program.
Warren married Geraldine "Jerry" Louise Anderson in 1951. She preceded him in death, 5 October, 2020. She was the daughter of Kathryn Kreager and Joseph Ezra Anderson. Warren and Jerry raised their family in Irondequoit, New York, with extended family and good friends around them.
Warren is survived by two daughters, Lucinda Thomson (Douglas) of Bowling Green and Lisa Enderby (Glenn) of Webster, New York and by a son, Michael Neff, also of Bowling Green. Survivors also include four grandsons, Duncan Thomson, Spencer Thomson (Jessica), Christopher Enderby and Ryan Enderby, and two great-granddaughters; Scarlett and Ella Thomson. The family wishes to thank Hosparus Health who cared for Warren and his late wife.
