Bowling Green – Warren Lee Stamper, 75, passed away in Bowling Green, Kentucky on July 15, 2022. The Warren County native was born to the late Warren B. and Martha (Cockriel) Stamper in August of 1946.
Warren proudly served in the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam conflict. After his time in the service, Warren worked for Holley Carburetor, and later NASCO, both in Bowling Green. His family and his faith meant the world to him. Warren was a member of White Stone Quarry Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. When he wasn’t attending worship services, he enjoyed taking classes through the Warren Association of Baptists to grow deeper into his faith.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Faye (Towe) Stamper, their son Keith Stamper and his wife Kim, and two grandkids Riley and Tristan. Two uncles, Johnny Cockriel and Lonnie Cockriel also survive.
Warren is also survived by his beloved Miniature Schnauzer, Higgins, his Beagle, Marcy and his cat, Jasper.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 and from 9 until 10 a.m. Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
