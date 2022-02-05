Chalybeate - Wavie B. Skaggs, age 88 of Chalybeate, departed this life with his family singing around his bedside on Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born on October 6, 1933 in the Midway Community of Edmonson County to the late Paul Skaggs, Sr. and Josie Browning Skaggs. He was married to his devoted and loving wife of sixty-eight years, Lynn Jackson Skaggs, who survives. Lynn stood by his side, was his help mate and cared for his every need.
Wavie served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and graduated barber school after completing his military service. He became a barber at Dye's Barber Shop in Bowling Green, KY and retired after forty years.
He was saved at a revival at Holly Springs (Grassland) when he was twelve years old and later moved to the Chalybeate community with his family. He joined Chalybeate United Baptist Church in 1956 and was ordained a deacon there in September of 1966. He served many roles at the church over the years, including song leader and trustee, and was a faithful member until his health no longer allowed him to attend.
He had a great love for singing and gospel music and was a part of different quartets over the years, but he enjoyed singing with his family the most and with the choir at church. He was known for his character, his work ethic, and large vegetable gardens, in which he took great pride. At the time of his death, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, there were fifty-nine members of his family, most all which still live nearby and attend the same church.
Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory five children, Debbie Doyle (Steve), Steve Alan Skaggs (Jill), Eric Skaggs (Susie), Scott Skaggs (Michelle), and Melanie Elmore (Shane); fourteen grandchildren, Darren Doyle (Debbie), Shane Doyle (Jessica), Sarah Childress (Jarrid), Elliott Skaggs, Dustin Doyle (Aubrey), Daniel Skaggs (Kori), Emily Ellis (Dustin), Tyler Skaggs (Morgan), Katie Tennison (Cody), Jackson Skaggs (Lindsey), Leah Lindsey (Justin), Nathan Elmore (Faith), Caleb Skaggs (Maddie), and Holden Skaggs, along with twenty-one great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carlene Ray (Morton), Barbara Cowles (Donald) and Joan Blanton (Mike); two brothers, Carlton Skaggs and Kerry Skaggs (Phyllis), and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Edna Jackson, father-in-law, Jack Jackson and six siblings, Bro. Junior Skaggs, Ella Dean Cales, Kathleen Rhea, George Chester Skaggs, James William Skaggs and Elna Mae Skaggs.
The visitation will be 11 AM, Sunday, February 6 until the time of the funeral service at Chalybeate United Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 2 PM, Monday, February 7 at Chalybeate United Baptist Church with interment to follow in Kinser Cemetery, with graveside military honors by Nesbit Alexander Memorial Post #6937 VFW. Memorial contributions can be made to: Kinser Cemetery Fund, c/o Lee Ann Elmore, 940 Noah Bledsoe Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.
